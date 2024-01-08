Man receives funeral tie from wife as Christmas gift, he's bummed, she calls him 'ungrateful.'

Ideally, Christmas gifts are supposed to be fun treats, not depressing reminders of our mortality. But for every rule, there's an exception.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife he would've preferred something more lighthearted for Christmas. He wrote:

"AITA for mentioning I didn't like getting funeral wear for Christmas?"

Sadly, I had to go to a funeral in November. I remarked at the time that I really should get a black tie sometime. Then on Christmas morning, I unwrapped my present and yep my wife bought me a black tie...I have to be honest it made me sad to think about funerals on Christmas morning but hey.

I bought her perfume, a necklace, and a nice jacket I knew she liked. Today I mentioned that it made me sad and now she's really huffing with me like crazy, really upset at my ungratefulness.

The internet had a lot of comments and questions.

CheerilyTerrified asked a crucial question: