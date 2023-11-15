Mom tells nana she can't afford gift exchange, nana says 'don't be lazy, figure it out.' AITA?

Few seasons will drain your bank account to a husk with the force of the winter holidays. When you're trying to live on a budget, sometimes gifts have to get cut.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her family she won't be able to get them Christmas gifts this year. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my family I won’t be getting them Christmas Gifts?"

I (26) F am a single mom to my son(3) and work 3 jobs now to support the two of us. Christmas time has always been a bit difficult, however, this year is by far the worst. I took on a third job to help get us an apartment, however because of this, my gross income is now “too much” to receive food stamps, so I lost over $600.00 per month because of this.