Woman leaves fiance's family Christmas early because of their 'creepy' tradition. AITA?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving her fiance's family's house in the middle of their weird Christmas traditions. She wrote:

"AITA for not participating in my fiancé's weird Xmas underwear tradition?"

This year, I celebrated Christmas with my fiancé’s family for the first time. Before we went to my fiancé’s parent’s house, my fiancé warned me that his parents usually come short in the amount of food they cook for Christmas dinner and that there’s often not enough for everyone. What I didn’t expect though was to be expected to participate in the family’s weird tradition.