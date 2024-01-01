Woman opens 'fake' Christmas gift in front of family to avoid jealousy. It backfires.

In a perfect world, Christmas gifts wouldn't be stressful. But in reality, the ritual of opening gifts can cause mayhem among family members.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for opening a "fake" Christmas gift. She wrote:

"AITA for opening a 'fake' gift during a family Christmas party?"

Every year, my family does Christmas at my mom's, and she insists that we open all presents together (even gifts between spouses, etc.). It's normally an okay tradition, but sometimes it can spark jealousy or comparisons between families. This year, my husband saved up and bought me my dream designer handbag for Christmas.