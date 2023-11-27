Woman refuses to make Christmas lasagna after MIL threw fit over it last year. AITA?

Is it really the holidays without a meltdown?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to make lasagna this Christmas after the showdown of last year. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to make lasagna for Christmas after what my MIL did last year?"

I (30f) have been together with my husband Michael (31m) for 7 years. Married for 3 and dating for 4. My MIL (58f) has always hosted Christmas ever since I've known him. I've always made lasagna for Christmas and other special occasions. I'm essentially the family lasagna maker, and I honestly don't really mind since I love to cook and bake.