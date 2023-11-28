Woman refuses gift exchange after sister demands expensive presents, mom says 'just do it.'

There's nothing quite like some festive entitlement to ruin what could've otherwise been a fun holiday.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to buy her sister exorbitantly expensive Christmas gifts. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to buy an expensive Christmas gift for my sister?"

My (F28) husband (M33) and I are hosting Christmas at our house this year, which coincides with our son's first birthday on the 26th. Given that there will be quite a few people and there will also be birthday celebrations, everyone agreed to do Secret Santa this year. When this was organised, the limit was put to a vote and instead of a cap, we decided on a minimum spend of $50.