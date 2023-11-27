Woman refuses to give stepdaughter family emerald necklace, saves it for daughter. AITA?

Making your kids feel special without showing favoritism shouldn't be difficult, but there are times when it's harder than others.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not wanting to give her stepdaughter a family necklace. She wrote:
I (35f) have been married to my husband Joey (36m) for 2 years and dating for 4 years. I have a daughter, Emily (13f) from a previous relationship and Joey has a daughter from his ex-wife, her name's Sophia (14f). My family has a family tradition of giving an emerald necklace that's passed down from a mother to their eldest daughter or son on their 14th birthday.
Joey has known this since we first began dating and that I plan to give it to Emily. We've been discussing Christmas gifts recently, and Joey brought up the necklace. He said it would be nice for Sophia to receive the necklace since it would show her that I truly accepted Sophia as my daughter, and it's in Sophia's words, " Gorgeous."
I didn't love this idea because Emily's already aware of this tradition and is waiting to receive it. Her birthday's in January, so it's not a long ways off and I said this. Joey accused me of favoring Emily over Sophia, being selfish, and told me that I could get another emerald necklace from Amazon in order to make it up to Emily.
I told him that simply wasn't happening, and that necklace was going to my daughter's whether he liked it or not. Now Joey is giving me the silent treatment except for when we're in front of the kids. He told my MIL and my SIL, Veronica about what happened. They also believe I'm favoring Emily over Sophia and that I should give the necklace to her.
Primary-Criticism929 wrote:
You're not favoring one kid over another. Emily is your kid and the necklace is hers. Your SD is not entitled to anything. I would have told him that his daughter can get the knockoff from Amazon if it's that important to him.
That being said, you need to put the necklace in à safe place like a box in the bank or something because trust me, as soon as Emily has it, it's going to "disappear" or be broken by "accident".
You need to go and talk to a divorce attorney to prépare for à divorce in case things go south real quick once your husband and his kid realize that your daughter really getting the necklace. NTA.
tisthedamnseason1 wrote:
NTA. If Joey wants Sophia to have an emerald necklace so bad, he can get her one and a tradition can be started for hypothetical grandkids.
cultqueennn wrote:
NTA. What's with this favoring nonsense nowadays? SHE IS YOUR BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER. AND THE JEWEL IS PART OF YOUR FAMILY'S HISTORY. These blended families are getting out of hand with the entitlement.
YOU chose to marry him, your family or daughter didn't so why should they have to lose on their heirlooms because of YOUR personal choices, and that choice without talking to them was marrying him. Again, PERSONAL.
SnooBunnies7461 wrote:
NTA. MIL and SIL can start their own tradition for your step daughter and give her heirloom stuff. The tradition of the necklace is your family tradition. Period. Stick to your guns on this and tell them to get something for your husband's daughter off Amazon.
Wonderful-Set6647 wrote:
NTA please rethink this situation. He is wanting you to choose his daughter over yours. This will damage your relationship with your daughter. Hide the necklace now. It will either disappear or stepdaughter will get it. But see the massive red flag and run!
OP is NTA here, it's a breach of boundaries for her husband to demand this necklace for his daughter.