Woman refuses to give stepdaughter family emerald necklace, saves it for daughter. AITA?

Making your kids feel special without showing favoritism shouldn't be difficult, but there are times when it's harder than others.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not wanting to give her stepdaughter a family necklace. She wrote:

"AITA for not wanting to give my stepdaughter a family necklace for Christmas?"

I (35f) have been married to my husband Joey (36m) for 2 years and dating for 4 years. I have a daughter, Emily (13f) from a previous relationship and Joey has a daughter from his ex-wife, her name's Sophia (14f). My family has a family tradition of giving an emerald necklace that's passed down from a mother to their eldest daughter or son on their 14th birthday.