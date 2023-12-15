Woman tells sister she can't bring first date to Christmas, sister says 'you ruined it.'

When it comes to the holidays, every family has a different vision. While some families are all about "the more the merrier," others prefer an intimate group.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister she can't bring a random man to Christmas. She wrote:

"AITA for 'ruining' my sister’s Christmas?"

My husband bought my older sister a $800 plane ticket to come back home to California to visit me and my family for my birthday and Christmas.

We planned this small intimate family pajama party to celebrate mine, my younger sister’s, my nephew’s, and my dad’s birthday which all fall on the week before Christmas, and my older sister decided to invite a random guy who “wants to marry her” but hasn’t even met him before to this party.