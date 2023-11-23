Woman won't host BF's parents Christmas week since she works, and they're 'inconsiderate.' UPDATED 3X.

Setting a boundary with your partner's parents can be incredibly awkward, but it can also be incredibly necessary.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not wanting her boyfriend's parents to stay at her place during Christmas. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing my partner's parents to stay over for a week at Christmas. I work shifts and it’s my house?"

I have owned my new house for less than a year. I worked incredibly hard for it. My boyfriend of only 9 months moved in with me because he had nowhere to live at the time, and I allowed it. I pay all mortgage payments, all utility bills, cable, Internet, and water.