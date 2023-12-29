Woman won't remove nannying car seats to drive family to Christmas, mom calls her 'dramatic.'

Saying no shouldn't cause a stir, but it does, particularly if you say no to a family member dead-set on getting their way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to take the car seats out of her car on Christmas. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to take the car seats out of my car so my family can take one car to Christmas?"

I'm (20F) a nanny to 4 kids (9mo, 2, 4, 7). One of the requirements of the job was having a car that could fit 4 car/booster seats. Mine didn't but I applied anyways and they liked me so they got me in contact with a friend that was selling a 5-ish-year-old Ford Explorer for cheap. They bought the car but it's in my name and they're just taking some money out of my check each month for me to pay it back.