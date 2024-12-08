Woman posts on Facebook that Santa Claus isn't real. Niece is now devastated; sister is furious. AITA? UPDATED 5X

Me: You mean you are just upset you got caught in a lie? Sister: It wasn't a lie! It was a justified exaggeration to prove a point! Me: What effing point?!

Sister: That your words and actions on Facebook have consequences! Me: Let me get this straight...you won't let me talk to nieces because I posted a meme about Santa not existing even though they don't believe in Santa anymore?

Sister: What if they were younger? Me: They aren't...what kind of logic is that?!

Sister: I can't talk to you when you're being unreasonable and refuse to see the point. Me: Okay. Good luck with that. When you are ready to apologize you can send me message.