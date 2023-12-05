Husband plans to leave pregnant wife at home for Christmas because of 'FOMO'. AITA?

Prize-Ad3917
Context: I have gone to Florida with his family for the past 5 years for at least part of Christmas. Every other year, I returned before him to spend Christmas day with my family. This year is the first time in a long time that all the other siblings are able to overlap dates.
My fiancé has major FOMO, which is why this is a sensitive subject. His parents have always been weird about keeping their family close. They've never said it outright but little things suggest they don't consider me completely part of their family yet since we aren't married.
Also, my parents are away overseas dealing with a grandparent emergency. My mom has been kept in the loop though and is trying to come back as soon as she can.**
My fiance and I (31M and 31F) are expecting our first baby due December 30th. His family has a vacation home in Florida and they have gone every year during the holidays for about a month until after New Year.
He agreed not to go this year because of the baby but his family is insisting that he go and come back on the 28th which is "ample time before the baby is due". So he bought a ticket for December 15th-28th. His reasoning is that his parents really want him there and his siblings will also be going.
This is bothering me alot more than I thought because I know pregnancies are unpredictable, especially in the last trimester and if anything happens leading up to the due date, I need him there.
My parents are away until December 26th and my friends have their families so I will be completely alone. The other reason...and I guess it's more selfish, is that I will be spending Christmas by myself.
It's not the main reason why I'm bothered but it's a small part of it. He's been spending Christmas every year in Florida since he was 15 and there will be many more trips after the baby is born. I don't know why he has to go THIS YEAR.
Any time I bring it up, it results in a very uncomfortable fight about my expectations to put me first rather than his parents. I don't even bring it up anymore. His parents have always been kind to me but they also don't see any problem so I think I'm going crazy? AITA here?
NTA- Your husband is a fool if he goes. This is your first baby, you do not know if the baby will be here early, on time or late. His family is you and the baby. If his family can't see that, that another issue. None of them have a crystal ball and know when that baby is coming. Personally, I would also be pointing out how quickly things can go wrong for Mum or bubs during labour.
I am actually disgusted with him for thinking this is okay to leave his vulnerable wife during that time... You just don't know whats going to happen. And whats with not wanting to spend Christmas with you? Leaving you completely alone. Not cool. I am furious for you. Where are you? I will come and take care of you.
"Your husband is a fool."
Thankfully, it's her fiance. No paperwork involved yet. I'd be looking for a lawyer to handle child support and a parenting arrangement. I'm sure she can make a few calls while he's away.
Hate to be all Reddit about this, but this would be a reason for me to dump him immediately. He's going to leave his heavily pregnant partner alone at Christmas because his family really wants him to be at their yearly holiday?
He's such an Ah, and a terrible partner and father to boot, for even suggesting this, let alone fighting her on this. He's going to be hard to co-parent with, but maybe he won't even fight for custody?
Oh he's going to fight for at least partial custody. How else can he cart the kid around to his family events, and play the sorry single father? This is so unforgivable. Even the fighting leading up to the trip is enough IMO.
Are you kidding me? They are all leaving a pregnant woman alone…on the holidays…at the absolute end of her pregnancy??? This is not appropriate behavior for your FIANCÉ. Your PARTNER. The father of this child. FFS. NTA. ETA: OMG I’m so ticked off for you. This is not loving, caring behavior.
NTA. He is showing you where his priorities lie, and sadly they are not with you. Believe him. Right now he should be putting you and his unborn child well before his parents. While his parents have always been kind look at what they are doing now with insisting he come. You are not his priority, nor are they looking out for your health and well being as you carry their grandchild.
Make your plans now on how you will get to the hospital/birthing center if the baby comes early. That should be your first priority. After that's done please evaluate your relationship and seriously decide if this is what you want your future to be, and the future of your child.
If you decide it isn't then start to figure out your exit, even if he does make it back before the baby comes. I am so sorry you are having to deal with this right now. The stress of it all has got to be immense and not something you should be subjected to right now.
Come on now. I know you don't actually think you're the crazy one. Please tell your friends and mother this and see what they have to say. Also your MIL is asking her son to be away from his very pregnant wife. Ask your MIL about her births and tell her you're scared of being alone see what she says. Then you will have a better understanding of how "kind" they are.
If she brushes your fears aside. You don't want your baby around that family, if she tells you she didn't ask her son to go, then you know your man is lying. Also a whole family can take a month off work?
Wow, I wasn't expecting this many responses and I can't personally thank all of you but THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH ❤️ All your support and responses mean alot and I definitely plan on showing this thread to him.