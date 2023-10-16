Guy annoyed with trick-or-treaters who drive in from less affluent neighborhoods. 'AITA?'

Am I the a**hole for getting annoyed with parents who truck carloads full of kids to a neighborhood they don't live in?

Here's what top commenters had to say:

PreOpTransCentaur said:

Yep, and sorry about your privilege.

Spectrum2081 said:

Let me expound upon this, OP, as someone from one of those neighborhoods where parents carpool in children to trick-or-treat:

You are not required to hand out candy. You are not required to hand out more candy than you are willing to buy. If you don't feel like participating or when you are out of candy, you can hang a sign and turn off your porch light and go on with your night.