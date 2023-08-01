Man refuses to fire maid to make GF happy, GF says 'you're an egotistical lazy AH.'

Growing up in different tax brackets can create some major differences in how you navigate domestic life. People with money might be more accustomed to hiring a maid, ordering in food (or having a chef), and generally outsourcing domestic labor.

People who grew up middle or working class might feel more awkward about these arrangements, in some cases - out of financial guilt, and in others, because it feels unnatural to have another person in the house.

Coming to a mutual agreement and understanding on this topic is crucial if you're going to have a successful relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for refusing to fire his maid in order to make his GF happy.

He wrote:

AITA for not wanting to « fire » my maid to please my girlfriend?