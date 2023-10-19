Man asks GF to do the house cleaning since he financially supports her, she's upset.

There are a lot of things you have to navigate when you're living with a partner, but one of the biggest factors is cleanliness. Everyone has a different metric for how clean they want their living space, and likewise, everyone has a different idea of how often they should be doing that work. Coming to a mutual understanding over who does what is essential, but it's easier said than done.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking his GF to do all of the cleaning since she doesn't pay rent. He wrote:
I (30M) live with my long-term girlfriend (27F) in a major city. My GF and I live together in a major city to share costs. I only mention this to provide some information about how much rent costs. While we were both working, I paid 60% of the rent and she paid 40%, with the agreement that I would pay for all dates because I make 30% more than she does.
My GF has felt depressed with her career choice, so I suggested that she quit her job and take some classes to gain certifications in a career she would like more. I agreed to pay rent/utilities as well as pay for her classes and give her some spending money (300 dollars a month). I'm lucky in that I work at a good job, so I can eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner for free at work.
I've also worked on additional projects so that I can work more hours in order to support the both of us on my salary alone. For the last 6 months I've clocked in 60+ hours a week. When we were both working, we split chores 50/50. However, I find myself burning out during the week and unable to clean, and on the weekends she wants to spend Saturday on dates, with us cleaning on Sunday together.
We got into a bit of a row because I said that I'm dying and I need a day (Sunday) where I can just be alone or do something with my friends. She said she appreciates my help with her career change, but that since we both live in the apartment, we should both clean.
I don't think it's fair since she's home much more than I am, and I make almost zero mess because I spend 60+ hours a week at work. She said just living in the house creates a mess, and I should help clean it.
Internal_Progress404 wrote:
How much time is she spending on schoolwork? I'm going to guess it's dramatically less than 60 hours/ week. It's not about the financial contribution but the time difference in what you're doing.
I think you doing nothing around the house isn't fair (as in you should pick up after yourself rather than leaving a mess for her to clean up), but definitely the bulk should fall to her. And having a day to yourself is also totally reasonable. NTA.
And OP responded:
M-F I'm not home from 8:30am to 10pm+ due to commute times and work. The only mess would be towels. She spends minimum 24 hours a week studying.
Edit: I wash my own laundry.
Aggravating_Drop4988 wrote:
NTA. You added 20 hours to your work week to support her mental state and her school plans, what is she doing to support your burnout? I would say she should do 100% of daily tasks while you take Sundays off and you should help out one Sunday a month with deep cleaning so it wouldn’t be unfair to her either.
Rofleboon wrote:
IDK how people are voting Y.T.A. here. (small rant inc. assuming OP's statements are correct) might get downvoted but who cares. MF is working his a$$ off 60h a week which is 12h a day since it seems he has Saturdays off. To bang this into your guys' heads that is 7AM to 7PM, probably not including breaks and travel. This is full gas no breaks into burnout, all in support of his girlfriend he loves.
He's covering 100% rent, 100% of her classes, 100% of groceries, 100% of her 300 dollars spending money, 100% of Saturday dates, 100% of random utilities. Which I find to be amazing. And some of you guys are trying to say that it's too much to ask her that in between her 24 hours of actual "busy time" per week she does the cleaning so OP can sit the f#$k down on Sunday and just chill for a f#$king day?
In case that it is in fact poor communication I will go with N.A.H. But I feel like if she's unable to see what the f$%k you're doing in order to support her and all you ask is one day off so you don't burnout in the next 6 months and in return you get "but you make a mess just by living here" NTA. Communicate, if she's not willing to understand, cut her spending money and hire a cleaner I guess.
Stunning_Grocery8477 wrote:
If you are away all day and you eat at your job then she is the one responsible for all the mess. But even if that wasn't true, it wouldn't hurt her to show her appreciation for your support by making life easier for you. It's frustrating to me that she sees you return home every day at 10pm and yet feels you shouldn't even get 1 day to relax. NTA.
beatpoxer wrote:
I can't believe some people here are saying INFO and NAH. She is TA. BRO OP WORKS A LOT SO HE CAN SUPPORT HER. WHO IN THEIR RIGHT F#$KING MIND WILL NOT REALIZE THAT I SHOULD TAKE CARE OF OTHER THINGS SINCE OP IS DOING A LOT MORE. He doesn't need to have a convo.
It should come as a realization to herself that if he's not home most of the week he should have his space and she should take care of the house. You lot are insane for saying INFO and NAH. People need to see others sacrifices and be aware. Sometimes things don't need to communicated. Honestly man you lot surprise me. OP you're NTA she is.
While the internet is having a hard time agreeing, it seems that NTA is the overarching consensus.