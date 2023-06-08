Teen asks mom if she needs help cleaning, she snaps at him, 'you have eyes.'

In theory, asking someone if they need help is a great move.
But in reality, sometimes a person is so up to their eyeballs in tasks that they just need you to take initiative. Other times, taking initiative and doing the 'wrong' thing can result in more frustration. Ultimately, it's all about communication and course correcting.
He wrote:
AITA for asking my mom what she needs help with?
We were having people over yesterday and my mom was hosting, so she was making food and cleaning. Dad was at work, while my sisters were in the kitchen helping out. I went up to my mom and asked what I can do to help. She kinda sighed and told me I have eyes. I left confused, so I walked around the house and then came back.
I asked again what I can do to help and she exploded. Telling me that I am 17 and I can’t see what needs to happen, that I can’t see the carpet needs vacuuming or take the garbage out. That my sisters don’t need prompting to help. I came back with 'I am just asking and I don’t like her tone.' I got in an argument and I left. I talked to my sister and they told me I need to apologize and use my brain.
Filosifee gave gentle feedback:
Soft YTA. You’re young, and you probably haven’t had good male role models who take more of the mental load onto themselves. Your heart was in the right place. When asking “what can I do to help” is on your mind, first take a look around and think to yourself, “if I was wanting this place cleaned up for guests, what would need to get done for me to feel good about the house?”
And OP responded:
That makes sense, I never see my mom giving orders to my sister so I think they just now what needs to get done.
Filosifee looped back with a resource:
A lot of that comes from being socialized differently than you. This is a great resource for you to check out if you want to learn more about it.
Kingsdaughter613 wrote:
I would like to point out that if mom trained the sisters, she made the choice not to train her son, and she then has no right to get upset because he doesn’t understand what she wants the way the daughters she’s taught from infancy do.
When mom says, “I don’t need to tell your sisters!” What she’s really saying is, “I don’t need to tell them NOW, because I’ve been telling them all their lives, so now they know. I didn’t tell you, and I’m mad you didn’t magically learn on your own!” I remember my mom going over everything I did with a fine toothcomb and pointing out all the things I didn’t notice.
That’s training and teaching. And you can’t blame someone who hasn’t had that training for not knowing what to do. So I’d say OP is NTA. His mom is, for failing to teach her son as she did her daughters, and then getting mad when he has a lower level of competence. Girls don’t learn it via osmosis, so why would she think a boy would?
Turbulent_Ebb5669 wrote:
You told your mother you don't like her tone? I'm surprised you're still breathing.
INFO have you helped with clean up in the past?
Odd-Dragonfruit-4763 wrote:
Going against the grain and saying NTA. My family was like this, my mum never told me what she needed to be done and just did it herself when I hadn't done it. I, just like OP, cannot read our mother's minds.
It only changed when I had a long talk with my mum and told her to write a list down of stuff that needs to be done, when one is done to cross it off the list so that we don't need to keep asking what needs to be done and just do it. It can either be chores for the day or the week or for that evening.
It has helped a lot and makes you independent whilst still helping and knowing what to do. This is the best solution imo.
goldengirl0314 wrote:
NTA. As the mom of teens, though, I can tell you it's extremely frustrating to have to do all. the. things. Having to come up with an assignment for you is just another thing while she has a million party things to get ready.
She's probably stressed out and while asking to help seems kind (and it is), it would have been better for you to say, 'mom, would you like me to take the garbage out?' Hopefully, she's not always like this and you just caught her at a bad moment.
People are fairly divided on the full verdict of this one, but one consistent theme is that OP can step up more, and his mom could communicate clearer.