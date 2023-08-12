Man gets risqué revenge after gym asks him to stop wearing short shorts. AITA?

Who likes short shorts? This guy. This guy absolutely loves short shorts. Unfortunately, he ran into someone who specifically does not like short shorts. On Reddit's AITA, he asked:

'AITA for wearing short shorts to the gym even after being asked to stop?'

bothonpele

So I am a big guy. I work out daily. I go to three gyms regularly. I wear and have worn what we lovingly call ranger panties. They are short shorts. Think magnum pi. I usually get attention for this, but it’s usually just old men that roll their eyes.

Occasionally women stare. Nothing out of control. I’ve been doing it for years. Well recently a woman joined my gym that seems obsessed with my legs. She will walk over everytime she sees me. Well her husband came with her the other day.