Woman upsets coffee snob friend after revealing her 'secret' favorite coffee brand.

It's normal and healthy to feel a sense of preciousness about your favorite things - whether they're hobbies, pieces of art, or food. But it's not healthy to try to gatekeep them from others in order to maintain your sense of identity.
After all, if your identity is intrinsically linked to an interest, then why would someone else's engagement threaten it? Sharing interests with friends can be expansive and fun for everyone, but only if you're willing to share.
She wrote:
AITA for not letting a friend gatekeep coffee?
I was having coffee with some friends, we’ll call them Ash and Beth. Beth is a huge coffee person. She has several different kinds of coffee machines and has multiple different flavors and brands of coffee at her house. I happen to see the bag for the coffee she was brewing that day and recognized it as the Bones coffee brand.