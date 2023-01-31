17 professors and students share the moment they almost rage-quit college.

Sleepy lecture halls, horrible roommates, casual plagiarism, all-nighters with bad snacks in the library, and wondering if any of it is worth crippling student debt--college can be a complicated journey...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Students and professors, what moment made you want to rage quit college?" people were ready to share the brutal moment that made them question their involvement in the wonderful world of ivy-covered academia.

1.

I missed a quiz due to a medical emergency and had the documentation of my ER visit and everything. I emailed my TA (our quizzes were during discussion sections led by our TAs) about making up the quiz.

The TA told me to email the professor because it's his class policies. I emailed the professor who then told me to email the TA because the TA is the one who administered the quiz. - Ohheyboo2

2.