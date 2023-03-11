'Baby genius' makes OP uncomfortable. Is it wrong to avoid 10-yr-old at college?

We all remember college fondly, don't we? The crazy parties, the early classes, the ten-year-old supergenius who joins the study group. It's the latter that's making one internet poster uncomfortable, and her classmates think she's being unfair. Since we've all experienced this, let's take a second to weigh in. She wrote:
AITA for skipping study group when a kid is there?
I'm (20f) a student at a community college. I have math 3 days a week and after class a group of us grabs lunch and coffee and sits down in the library to do homework together. Honestly it's just as much a social thing as it is academic and it's a lot of fun.
A month into the semester, a 10 year old girl joined the class. She's a genius and apparently high school math was too easy for her so she's taking math and biology here. As smart as she is, she's still a little kid. She has a princess backpack and lunchbox and her backpack has more toys than books.