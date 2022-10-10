Dad says he'll cut off college tuition if daughter takes mental health break.

I (m49) have 4 kids, f22, f19, m10 and f6. 'Amy' is my eldest.

Amy is a very good student but tends to slack off sometimes, regardless she got accepted into a very well known school and we're extremely proud of her. She received some aid and we said we would cover the rest of her tuition fees.

Last year Amy mentioned she was struggling with the coursework, I encouraged her to work harder but she wasn't getting it and we were all worried about her grades slipping.

She said a friend introduced her to 'Jack', a few years her senior who'd graduated from her major with top marks, and she would go to him for tuition. I guess it worked because she started doing better.