Daughter gets into elite school, father says 'go to community college.' AITA?

You're technically an adult, but you still know nothing about the world. Having the support of your parents is huge for the transitional period out of the nest. One daughter was elated when she found out that she got into Cambridge University. Her father had helped her brother financially with college, so she knew they had the means. So, she was shocked when her father told her he thought it was a waste of money.
I 52(M) have two kids, a son (26M) and a daughter (19F).
When my son went to college, I thought college would open up opportunities and he was supposed to major in computer science but failed a bunch of classes and changed his major to something less lucrative. He went out of state and I now realize that this was a poor investment.