Guy asks if he's wrong for letting his friend walk unaware into a 'pig party.'

Prepare for a story of extremely horrific fraternity behavior. Frankly, our best hope as a species is that the internet made this all up completely.

Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" runs the gamut as far as aberrant behavior, but this story brings up a fraternity tradition that really doesn't deserve to exist anywhere outside of Urban Dictionary. Apparently, a "pig party" is when a frat brings only 'unattractive' girls to a party, as some kind of cruel joke. The question on Reddit isn't from someone at the frat, but a friend of one of their dates.

"AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not warning my friend(21F) that she was going to a pig party?"