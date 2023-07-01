Daughter learns parents took out $100,000+ in student loans under her name. Help!

Reddit may not always have the answers, but it always has the opinions.

One college student wrote to Reddit asking for advice after finding out what her parents had done. Without consulting with her, or even letting her know, they took out over $100,000 in student loans in her name. Since she had no idea, she wasn't making payments on it. Now, due to the accruing interest, she is over $200,000 in debt.

'Parents took out over $100,000 in student loans in my name.. what are my options?'

cheerblondi

I’m in Texas and the loans were taken out in Texas. I have a bachelor’s in a STEM major and an MBA.

Before my first year of undergrad, I took out $2,500 in federal loans. I also took out a federal loan to pay for my graduate school, putting my total federal loans at around $65K.