Guy asks if he's wrong for taking revenge on girl's parents who woke him up at 5 AM.

In a post on Reddit a guy shared a story from his college days, where he takes revenge on the parents who woke him up early after a night of partying. Take a read and let us know what you think. Here's his story...

"So my freshman year I was pledging a fraternity, but you didn't get to live-in the frat house until sophomore year so I and all other pledges on campus lived with in the dorms."

As it was the 90's in the boring Midwest, hazing was still a thing so with that, coupled with my school work, and adjusting to college life I was slightly more tired than your average bear.

WG (Weird Guy) was an OK but, as the name suggests, moderately socially awkward guy who lived on my floor. He recently started dating UD (Unattractive but nice Daughter), who went to another school. I had seen her a couple times in the last month on weekends, but hadn't really talked to her and wasn't friends with him.