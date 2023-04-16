Woman banned from campus bar for 'hustling' male coeds trying to hit on her.

All's fair in love and pool.

One woman was just trying to hang out with her friends when a group of guys wouldn't stop hitting on her. They finally said they would bet her $20 each if they could beat her at pool. Well, let's just say she has some walking around money now.

AITA for ‘hustling’ a group of guys?

throwawayfff100

I (27f) am a grad student at my university. Our teaching sessions have just finished and a group of my friends (all male) and I decided to blow of some steam at one of the bars on campus before starting to revise for exams next week.