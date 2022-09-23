Woman commits forgery instead of telling her parents that she dropped out of college.

Delivering bad news is hard, especially when you'll disappoint someone. On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a woman has trouble delivering bad news to her parents.

TIFU by being a coward and not being truthful to my parents about dropping out of uni

Getting help is important and valid.

Since my grandma died in the fall of last year I ( F25) have been on a continuous downward spiral due to my mental health failing me hence why I also dropped out of uni earlier this year. But instead of actually getting the help I just festered in my misery in hopes I can find a way to resolve everything without getting anyone else involved and becoming a burden on someone else.

Obviously, I didn't find a way because that's not how this sh*t works, and instead, it just got worse and worse and I just withdrew from all the social circles that could have helped me out.

Sounds like a cocktail for mental health issues.