Woman commits forgery instead of telling her parents that she dropped out of college.

TIFU by being a coward and not being truthful to my parents about dropping out of uni
Since my grandma died in the fall of last year I ( F25) have been on a continuous downward spiral due to my mental health failing me hence why I also dropped out of uni earlier this year. But instead of actually getting the help I just festered in my misery in hopes I can find a way to resolve everything without getting anyone else involved and becoming a burden on someone else.
Obviously, I didn't find a way because that's not how this sh*t works, and instead, it just got worse and worse and I just withdrew from all the social circles that could have helped me out.
The thing is I am the child of very strict parents that pride themselves on having such a well-performing and absolutely not mentally ill self-sustaining daughter ( i wish). We actually got into huge fights in the past whenever I didn't perform that well in school so in my delusional mind I thought if I ride the depressive phase out and just re-enroll everything would be alright and my parents would still be proud of me and never be the wiser.