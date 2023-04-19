Someecards Logo
Woman posts 'jokes' about needing help at party, BIL shows up, she calls him 'creepy.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 19, 2023 | 3:54 PM
There are times when posting inside jokes on social media can massively backfire. If it's simply something silly, then the worst thing you risk is some confused or annoying comments.

But if the "joke" references real-life stakes like safety, it's likely to raise concerns from people who genuinely care about you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for snapping at her brother-in-law after he tried to pick her up from a party because of her social media.

She wrote:

AITA for yelling at my BIL for following me to a party?

I'm in college finishing my first year. I moved in with my sister and her husband after losing my campus housing first semester. I try to be a good housemate but sometimes get annoyed because they try to act like my parents on occasion. Our agreement is that they're supposed to treat me like an adult roommate, not their child. Case and point.

I went to a college party Sunday night. I was also posting on SnapChat and stupidly had maps on for all my friends which includes my sister and BIL.

