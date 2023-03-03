Woman snaps at stepdad who says she should share college fund with stepbrother.

Few things are more infuriating than having your intelligence undermined because of someone else's small-mindedness.

Most women have stories of being undermined, talked over, and assumed to be less intelligent simply because of their gender. It's an exhausting, corrosive dynamic that can wear you down through sheer repetition.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her stepdad for demanding she share college funds with her stepbrother.

She wrote:

AITA for announcing to my sexist stepfather that I'll not be sharing my college funds with my stepbrother?

I (18f) found out a couple of months ago that I got into my dream school early decision that happens to be an ivy league. I was overjoyed and my parents were happy for me too.