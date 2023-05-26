21 people share their favorite sneaky comeback that doesn't seem like an insult.

We all have at least one enemy we'd love to burn with a hilarious backhanded comment or seemingly harmless 'observation'...

So, when a Reddit user asked the pettiest group of internet strangers on the wonderful world of the internet what their favorite snarky and snide insult in disguise is, people were ready to share.

1.

From the movie Spanglish 'Maybe your low self esteem is just common sense.' - Unknownkowalski

2.

Idk why but hitting people with a really dry “Good talk.” Does the job real well - New_Trick_8795

3.

I once called someone too stupid to insult and they said thank you - JishBroggs

4.

You're a good motivation to study. - Born_Collection3963

5.

I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you - kokirikorok

6.

I wish I had the confidence to wear that. - whyunoletmepost

7.

I’m certain you tried your best. - WeirdIndependent1656

8.