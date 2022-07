I don't claim to be the moral authority on anything, or the smartest person to walk the Earth (I wasn't even 100% sure if I should capitalize "Earth" just now). But I recognize a very bad take when I see one. The following are some very bad takes, followed by some very good comebacks. A delicious combo, if you ask me (nobody asked me).

These 16 people posted an extremely bad take, but they didn't get the last word:

1.) This idiot.

2.) Ben Shapiro.