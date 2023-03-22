18 of the best comebacks to any insult that could be used against you.

Living life means you'll be insulted at some point, sometimes in playful jest and other times to try and get under your skin. Responding to these insults can be difficult, especially when caught off guard. But a great retort can make your insulter look like a fool.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, users share their best comebacks to any insult.

They write:

1. ohnomysoup says:

I bet that sounded a lot cooler in your head.

2. labbykun says:

Any time my mom would get called names or insulted, she'd shrug and just say 'everybody's gotta be something.'

3. adamb0mbNZ says: