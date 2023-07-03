Uber driver refuses to return lost wallet because the passenger "didn't tip" - AITA?

Tipping is part of American culture. No one is required to tip anyone but it is often expected in service situations. But how far should a worker go for someone that refuses to tip them?

An uber driver recently found a wallet that had been left behind in his car. When he contacted the owner of the wallet, he was asked to make a 30-minute drive to return the wallet. The owner of the wallet also refused to meet half-way. Since the driver wasn't tipped for the initial ride and didn't feel he was being offered enough to drive all that way, he refused to return the man's wallet. He asked Reddit:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for not returning someone’s wallet because they didn’t tip me?'

u/aitanotips writes: