Young woman takes up two seats on a crowded bus; feels attacked after getting yelled at.

throwaway5848387 was shocked and embarassed after getting scolded on the bus so she asked Reddit:
I ride the bus because I can't afford a car, insurance, gas, etc. I'm 19F and live in the US. For context.
A couple days ago I was on a bus that wasn't that busy. Not empty, but there were multiple unused seats and no one had to stand. I had just gone shopping and had heavy bags that were hard to carry and hardly fit in front of my legs.
So I sat in one seat and placed my bags on the seat next to me, essentially taking up 2 seats on my own. Since it wasn't crowded when I got on I didn't see an issue and like I said the bags were super heavy and hurt to carry so I wanted to set them down.
The bus ride was kind of long and as it went on more and more people got on the bus. It eventually got pretty crowded to the point where some people had to stand up.