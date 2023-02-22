Man makes confession that they got clean after spending $250k-$350k on drugs.

Spending money on entertainment is what many people budget for in their lives. Movies, dinner, and extracurricular activities are all standard. How much is too much to be spending on your entertainment?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Confession subreddit, a man admits to spending excessive money on illegal drugs.

He writes:

I (30M) made a lot of money in my early 20s as a body shop manager, grossing 4-10 million a year in profit. My boss was an opioid addict and got me into them for working long hours and for pain. For the next four years, we snorted Roxy’s and dope a day at about $250-$500/day. Next thing you know, it’s a year later, and I’m hooked.