Man makes confession that they got clean after spending $250k-$350k on drugs.

I (30M) made a lot of money in my early 20s as a body shop manager, grossing 4-10 million a year in profit. My boss was an opioid addict and got me into them for working long hours and for pain. For the next four years, we snorted Roxy’s and dope a day at about $250-$500/day. Next thing you know, it’s a year later, and I’m hooked.
That’s not including any gambling or other drugs we used like coke, Molly, weed, psychs, etc. Depending on commissions, I would bring home 2-4 grand a week, then spend half of it at the casino and the other half up my nose.