18 people who won a 'lifetime supply' of something reveal all the weirdest details.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "who have actually won a 'lifetime' supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?" people were ready to share.
My mom almost ate the white m&m that they promoted like 25 years ago - if you find it, send it in, you get a lifetime supply of m&ms. They sent us a voucher pack, that almost no store would take, but still managed to make it though the lifetime supply in about 1 month (granted there was 8 siblings). Prob for the best tho. - teenwoof69
When a new Tropical Smoothie Cafe location opened in our neighborhood, they ran a promotion for free smoothies for a year for the first 50 people in line on opening day.
My husband made me stand in line for three hours before they opened. We were 24th and 25th in line. The “free smoothies for a year” was limited to one smoothie per week. Still, we each had 52 free smoothies. Not a bad deal. - violent-green