18 people who won a 'lifetime supply' of something reveal all the weirdest details.

Winning a lifetime supply of anything is a rare feat, but for those of us who haven't had the chance to cash in on infinite M&Ms or Chipotle burritos, the fine print of the prize seems mysterious...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "who have actually won a 'lifetime' supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?" people were ready to share.

1.

My mom almost ate the white m&m that they promoted like 25 years ago - if you find it, send it in, you get a lifetime supply of m&ms. They sent us a voucher pack, that almost no store would take, but still managed to make it though the lifetime supply in about 1 month (granted there was 8 siblings). Prob for the best tho. - teenwoof69

2.

When a new Tropical Smoothie Cafe location opened in our neighborhood, they ran a promotion for free smoothies for a year for the first 50 people in line on opening day.