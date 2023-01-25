16 surprising things couples actually do in the shower together.

Many couples shower together, and most of the time, they aren't doing what you think they're doing. Don't believe what movies and TV tell you about shower time for couples. The reality of what it looks like is much more wholesome.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask reddit Subreddit, couples share what they do in the shower together.

1. CatnipChapstick says:

We take the cap off the bubble bath and mix a little bit of every product into it to make a magic potion.

2. North_Departure8333 says:

My wife and I usually end up having good conversations.

3. kincaidinator12 says: