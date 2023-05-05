Man snaps, cusses out coworker who bothers him in email, 'do you know how to read?'

There are few things as infuriating as dealing with a hard-headed coworker who has no sense of boundaries and is hellbent on pushing every single one of your buttons.
Not only do you have to find a way to keep your composure, but you also have to figure out where the lines sit between valid grievances and petty disdain. Luckily, the internet is always here with wide open ears, ready to take on the big philosophical question 'am I the a**hole?'
He wrote:
AITA for swearing at a coworker for contacting me while on 'Do Not Disturb?'
I have a coworker who comes to me for assistance. That's fine. However, when I'm on 'Do Not Disturb' in Teams, he will send me multiple emails or call me on my phone. It's never anything important, just minor stuff that could wait until my meeting(s) are over.