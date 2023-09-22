Woman snaps at coworker making fun of her college, 'your Harvard elitism is showing.'

There are few petty grievances that can drive you up a wall faster than being forced to hear the same joke for years on end. Whether it's your name, profession, or the college you went to that triggers it, hearing one eyeroll-inducing joke every week of your life is enough to make you want to scream.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping on her coworker after hearing a predictable reference one too many times. She wrote:

"AITA for insulting a colleague because she wouldn’t stop teasing me about where I went to school?"