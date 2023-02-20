15 people share the most elaborate thing they've seen someone do for attention.

Everyone craves attention at some point.

But some people are more aggressive about receiving it than others.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the most disturbing or elaborate things they've seen someone do for attention, and the list goes some strange places.

1. From OP:

During my Junior year of high school, some complications began to arise with an acquaintance of mine. She was a seemingly nice girl, and I have held multiple conversations with her.

One day during our study hall period, she came into class crying. I felt as though I should comfort her, so I did. I asked her what was wrong and she explained to me in great detail.

She had been receiving messages from an anonymous phone number saying some incredibly rude things. Some going so far as to say things like "I will murder you and your family you anorexic whore" things that just shouldn't be said.