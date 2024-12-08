Rural salon visit turns eerie as woman finds stylist has been keeping her hair. + DISTURBING UPDATE

Here's what I got (copied and pasted):

3:49 AM "I dot recommend going to a different stylist bc of this its not a big deal small towns and people talk and u may not find ne1 that will take u after this so id reconsider. I don't like threats."

3:51 AM "So I have ur biological material and? Its mine property now, I can do what I want with it. I kept it because I can and it's means alot to me."

3:54 AM "y u send the pic? I no what it looks liek it's mine."