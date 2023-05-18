Woman debates telling friend she married a 'cult leader'. 'They started a community'.

A worried friend came to Reddit after some disturbing warning signs that may even signal it's too late for an intervention. Here's the post with top comments:
anaccount-94 writes:
My (26F) friend married her (28M) husband back in 2018 and since then they've started a 'community'.
I was all for her discovering a religion that worked for her, until she started to say she couldn't listen to her favorite music genres anymore because they weren't 'Godly' or 'Religious like'.
She used to go out in jeans, flannel, a tank top, and sneakers until she met her husband.
He told her God fearing women don't wear those types of clothes and that she needed to only wear skirts and dresses and dress like a proper religious woman.
This past month they've started a community fund to go and convert people in different cities across the globe. They told people if they had 'God in their hearts' they would donate to their $14,000 trip they planned to go to New Mexico and Las Vegas.