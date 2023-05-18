Woman debates telling friend she married a 'cult leader'. 'They started a community'.

Finding religion can be a freeing, revolutionary experience for many people... depending on the practice. And many sceptics ask, where's the line between enlightenment and mind control? Or between discipline and abuse?

A worried friend came to Reddit after some disturbing warning signs that may even signal it's too late for an intervention. Here's the post with top comments:

'WIBTA (Would I be the A-hole) if I tell my childhood friend that I'm almost certain she married a cult leader?'

anaccount-94 writes:

My (26F) friend married her (28M) husband back in 2018 and since then they've started a 'community'.

I was all for her discovering a religion that worked for her, until she started to say she couldn't listen to her favorite music genres anymore because they weren't 'Godly' or 'Religious like'.

She used to go out in jeans, flannel, a tank top, and sneakers until she met her husband.

He told her God fearing women don't wear those types of clothes and that she needed to only wear skirts and dresses and dress like a proper religious woman.

I bet they can't they even be above the knee.