Woman destroys newly opened restaurant over reservation mishap. AITA?

Speaking of reservations, she may have a few now.

One woman was trying to make a special night for a family celebration. She thought she had all her ducks in a row, but apparently, duck wasn't on the menu that night. So, she decided to make sure the restaurant's goose was cooked. Enough puns, check it out for yourself.

They didn't honor their reservation so...

Diylion

Few months ago, I volunteered to plan my MILs 60th birthday and my FILs 64th birthday which was a weekend in wine country.

I had made a reservation for a group of 10 at a new upscale restaurant months beforehand. Because it was also a winery, we arrived 2 hours early and checked in with the restaurant to see if they could seat us earlier.