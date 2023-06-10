Waitress won't make burger 'special,' so man gives her a 'special tip.' AITA?

This actually happened many years ago now, but I was dining at a restaurant with friends around 9ish in the evening - not a fancy restaurant by any means, but an affordable, delicious option that’s always open late. It wasn’t busy and there was one very bored waitress who looked to be in her 40s.
She put on a perky face and took our orders. Being a picky eater, I asked for a burger with no lettuce or tomato. I’d ordered the exact thing dozens of times before with no real issues, but something was “off” about this waitress…
“It comes with the lettuce and tomato, honey,” she said, like I was stupid.
“Yeah,” I laughed, thinking she was just teasing me at first. “I just want the cheese though.”
“It just comes like that. That’s how we make it - with lettuce and tomato,” she said in a matter-of-fact way.
I looked at my friends for some sort of help and only received dumbfounded looks in return.
“Uhm,” I said as nicely as I could. “Would you just leave the lettuce and tomato… off?”
I was waiting for her to understand, but she acted like I was speaking nonsense.
“Sorry, but that’s JUST how we make it,” she replied, clearly annoyed now. “But if you don’t like it, just pick it off, sweetie!”
She finished taking our orders while I sat there, stunned. Picking off lettuce and tomato is easy enough, sure. But on rare occasions that the restaurant had forgotten to leave it off for me in the past, it usually left the bun soggy and tasting of the toppings I disliked… hence why I asked for it not to be assembled that way.
And I did everything I could - in my very confused state of mind - to be polite to this woman.I did end up receiving a burger with lettuce and tomato (surprise, surprise) and the bun was soaked by the questionable-looking, piled-on tomatoes.
It even looked like they had even managed to add more toppings than usual, and I wondered what I ever could have done to this strange waitress to make her fuck with my hunger like that. Did I hurt her in a past life?
I asked if I could at least get a fresh burger bun because it was so watery, and she just looked at me, exasperated, and said, “This again?? Just pick it off! It’s fine…”
I never made a scene, I never asked to speak to a manager, and I ate my fries and the parts of the burger I liked. I honestly don’t really like confrontation, but I did get a bit of petty revenge in the end…
On the table, I left her the oldest, dirtiest one-dollar bill from my friend’s wallet as a tip (because you should always tip your servers!) but I put the lettuce and tomato on top of that nasty dollar bill with a note, saying: “Just pick it off, sweetie!”
I wish I could’ve seen her face…
*Edit to add a few things:
The “always tip your servers” bit was supposed to be in a mocking tone, since that’s what people always say. 😂 I didn’t convey that well enough, so I wanted to clarify that I’m aware I didn’t have to tip.
For those of you saying I shouldn’t have tipped at all, how else was I supposed to leave the toppings for her?? 😎 That dollar wasn’t a loss. It had been in my friend’s wallet for over a year and was so soft and deteriorated I doubt many establishments would’ve even accepted it as payment (especially after being soaked in tomato).
I really hope it was bad enough that she had to make a special trip to the bank to replace it.
For those of you calling me names or referring to me as “too soft” or whatever because I didn’t stand up for myself in a really bizarre situation that confused the hell out of me, this was almost a decade ago and I was much more anxious and shy back then; I was in my early 20s at the time and working through some trauma, blah blah blah.
You don’t really need to know my childhood story. But I did my best then. And these days I’ll gladly tell you to f*ck off for being rude or calling me names - online or in person. I mean, is it some sort of weird kink or power play for those of you calling out a presumably skittish person rude names? That’s f*cked up.
Asking for things to be left off a burger is pretty common practice, such a strange hill for the waitress to die on.
Leaving the veggies out would’ve saved the restaurant the ingredients, too. But no, the server had to make the kitchen make it, and have you pick them out. What kind of service is this? Good move leaving the tip with the ingredients you didn’t want LOL
I'd have been forced to ask 'So you cook the hamburger patty with the lettuce and tomato on it . . . all together . . . on the grill . . . ?'
Excellent revenge, though. She got exactly the tip she deserved. Lettuce pray she learned her lesson.
Very strange hill to die on for this waitress. I’d think the person making the food would be like: cool, two less things I have to add.
Perfect amount of petty!
I'm not a huge fan of tomatoes on anything either, and I agree, tomatoes can make the surrounding food soggy and alter the taste. I have no idea why that waitress couldn't just mention no lettuce or tomatoes on a simple burger order.