Waitress won't make burger 'special,' so man gives her a 'special tip.' AITA?

“It just comes like that. That’s how we make it - with lettuce and tomato,” she said in a matter-of-fact way.

I looked at my friends for some sort of help and only received dumbfounded looks in return.

“Uhm,” I said as nicely as I could. “Would you just leave the lettuce and tomato… off?”

I was waiting for her to understand, but she acted like I was speaking nonsense.

“Sorry, but that’s JUST how we make it,” she replied, clearly annoyed now. “But if you don’t like it, just pick it off, sweetie!”