Soccer mom belittles employee, he lets her struggle with exactly what she wanted.

Never ever disrespect your local convenience store employee.

They have a lot more power than most people give them credit for. They work long hours for low pay and know what they are doing. One discount store cashier was exhausted after a long shift. He was trying to help his customer the best he could, but she insisted that he was wrong and she was right. So, he gave her exactly what she asked for.

Customers Always Right, Right?

Laid-e_LOVE

So I work as a minimum wage cashier at a discount store. I see a lot of people in a day, especially people who know how to do my job better than me, due to their lack of experience and profound understanding that my job is the easiest in the world.