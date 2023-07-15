Man realizes that his young boss has been stealing thousands in cash for weeks.

Two more hours pass. He's still not back.

Assistant manager (AM) comes in. She asks where the manager is. I tell her that he's been gone for nearly four hours. She's immediately stunned, then furious.

AM: 'But (the district managers) are almost here!' Me: shrugs 'All he said was he needed to get something from home.'

AM, sarcastically: 'Oh, like all the money?'

That's when I learned that apparently, the manager hasn't been depositing the cash drops into the bank for the past few weeks. Today he was supposed to hand over all of the missing cash deposits directly to the district managers and they would all discuss his employment.

He never came back. The AM was promoted to manager.