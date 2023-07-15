Man realizes that his young boss has been stealing thousands in cash for weeks.

This only just happened, so I'm still processing it.
I've been working at this tiny little specialty restaurant for a few months now as a closer, but the manager wanted to start training me to work opens. It was only my second open, so we were still ironing out all the details, like making sure I remember all of the prep and count the cash correctly.
Just 30 minutes into our open, he tells me that he forgot something important at home, but he would be right back. I didn't think much of it, just confirming to him that I would be okay as I continued the opening duties.
An hour and a half passes. He's still not back.
A new employee comes in for her first shift. Since I'm the only one at the shop, I begin to train her. Luckily she's a transfer from a different location, so I basically have to teach her the layout and otherwise she's fine.
Two more hours pass. He's still not back.
Assistant manager (AM) comes in. She asks where the manager is. I tell her that he's been gone for nearly four hours. She's immediately stunned, then furious.
AM: 'But (the district managers) are almost here!'
Me: shrugs 'All he said was he needed to get something from home.'
AM, sarcastically: 'Oh, like all the money?'
That's when I learned that apparently, the manager hasn't been depositing the cash drops into the bank for the past few weeks. Today he was supposed to hand over all of the missing cash deposits directly to the district managers and they would all discuss his employment.
He never came back. The AM was promoted to manager.
On the bright side, I was given a raise and promoted to shift lead for being able to handle the sudden and unexpected situation with no issues.
So if they knew he was stealing the money, why was he there alone once again to open the restaurant? The district managers should have been there with the police. They deserved to get robbed... Also he's dumb. You're not going to get very far with thousands of dollars.
Exactly. This is such a weird way to hand this situation.
It was discovered that someone on the boosters had embezzled thousands of dollars from the band boosters account. They gave her 'one last chance' to return the money before calling the police. She drug it out as long as she could before finally breaking down and confessing that she didn't have the money anymore to give back.
What are these people thinking? Do they think these thieves put the money in high yield savings account? Maybe a 401k? That money is going to be gone.
Oh my, what a day! That's insane. A manager I worked with years ago got arrested at work for embezzling thousand of dollars. Congratulations on the raise and promotion!
I worked for a claims insurance company in the 90's. One day a bunch of suits showed up and manager called us together. Clear off your desks, label everything and leave it in these boxes.
The whole company is closing. We all lost our jobs and were not compensated (it was the middle of a pay period.) Turns out the Finance Director went to South America with $6M company money. What a day!
I worked at a place 6-7 years ago where closing Mgr dropped empty bags at the bank night depository. We’re talking $8-15K nightly. It took the company about 6 weeks to notice it.
When the idiots finally figured out they’d been robbed of a quarter million dollars the thief manager was still working there. No money to recover though. He’d blown it all at a casino. The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in 40 years in the business.
I was acting manager once in a photo studio over Christmas. Not the busiest place I've ever worked but you can imagine the general intake. I rarely, if ever, saw the district manager. Which suited me fine as we didn't like each other.
Maybe late January I get a call from the company's loss prevention office. Turns out every time the DM came into the studio to empty the safe, she wasn't depositing it. And now she'd gone AWOL with the company laptop to boot.
I had to go through a really awkward interview with an LP guy to explain that no, I never had a key to the safe, I never made or supervised deposits, all I ever did was stick the bag of cash in there. Turns out she lived really close to me and I had no idea, which made me look extra complicit.
Never did find out what happened to her.