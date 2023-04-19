19 employees share the absolute rudest thing a customer ever said to them.

Entitled customers and clients are unfortunately part of any job that involves working with fellow human beings, but sometimes the adult temper tantrums cross a line...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the rudest thing a customer has ever said to you?" fed-up, ready-to-walk-out mid-shift workers everywhere were ready to vent.

1.

I was working retail part time in college. There was a back to school deal where the company would donate 5% of a sale to the school of the customer's choice. To do so we had to look up the school and find their number to input into the register. We were swamped and I forgot.

The lady and her kid left, then returned a few minutes later. She was mad I hadn't asked which school. I apologized and had to return her whole purchase and rescan it in.