19 employees share the absolute rudest thing a customer ever said to them.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the rudest thing a customer has ever said to you?" fed-up, ready-to-walk-out mid-shift workers everywhere were ready to vent.
I was working retail part time in college. There was a back to school deal where the company would donate 5% of a sale to the school of the customer's choice. To do so we had to look up the school and find their number to input into the register. We were swamped and I forgot.
The lady and her kid left, then returned a few minutes later. She was mad I hadn't asked which school. I apologized and had to return her whole purchase and rescan it in.
I was embarrassed and moved her to the front of the line. Her kid was impatient and wanted to leave. "Why can't we leave?" he kept whining. Mom responded, "we'd already be home if this high school dropout knew how to do his job. They must have some quota of handicapped people they have to hire."