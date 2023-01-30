17 customers share their pettiest dealbreakers when dining at a restaurant.

According to TikTok, it seems like everyone thinks they're some sort of expert, renowned food critic when going to a restaurant...

Are you entitled to a staff of tired servers rolling out the red carpet because you spent $17.99 on a tiny plate of vodka penne? The jury's out according to everyone who has ever left a "zero stars if I could" savage review. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s a dealbreaker for you at restaurants?" people were ready to share the tiny hiccups of the service industry that might inspire some Karen-level behavior. If you're asking for a side of Ranch, reevaluate whether or not you deserve a 5-star dining experience...

1.

Small napkins. - rboller

2.

Kids running wild. Apart from the inconvenience of the other diners it’s dangerous when staff are walking round with hot food. - McSillyoldbear

3.