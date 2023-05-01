17 retail employees share the story of the worst customer they ever encountered.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'what was the worst customer experience you’ve ever had?' people who have endured the grind of retail were ready to vent.
Worked in a vitamin store and a lady came in like a bat out of hell and stomped to the counter. She cuts the entire line to make a return. It's like she completely ignored the other people. She was angry that one of our sales people sold her a product and she later saw on Dr. Oz that it really didn't help much.
I told her to please wait in line and we will get this sorted for you. She was insistent that she be helped now. She said her doctor said it wouldn't help her and so I asked if her doctor was Dr. Oz? She got so pissed and started to act like a child. The guy behind her was my hero that day.