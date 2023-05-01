17 retail employees share the story of the worst customer they ever encountered.

Working in retail can be a nightmare of entitled customers, unhinged Yelp reviews, re-folding stacks of shirts that get knocked over every hour, competitive sales goals, ego-driven managers, and getting scolded over coupons that expired in 1996...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'what was the worst customer experience you’ve ever had?' people who have endured the grind of retail were ready to vent.

1.

Worked in a vitamin store and a lady came in like a bat out of hell and stomped to the counter. She cuts the entire line to make a return. It's like she completely ignored the other people. She was angry that one of our sales people sold her a product and she later saw on Dr. Oz that it really didn't help much.