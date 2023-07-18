Man throws 'parody' baby shower for himself, doesn't invite pregnant ex, she gets upset.

Raising a kid with anyone is hard, even if you love each other to pieces and are perfectly ideologically aligned. But raising a kid with an ex is a special type of challenge, as you're navigating all the massive challenges of parenthood with someone you no longer want to partner with.

For some exes who co-parent, the parenting disagreements can start before the child has even arrived on earth.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong to throw a baby shower for himself without inviting his pregnant ex.

He wrote:

AITA for having a 'baby shower' and not inviting my pregnant ex?